Mrs. Sharon Lenora Gibson, age 77 of Gilmer, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Sharon was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 2, 1943 to the late Kermit Lee and Helen Dillingham Lee. She was a loving and devoted homemaker to her beloved husband and children, a devout Christian and member of the New Way Country Church, and volunteer at the American Legion Auxiliary and the Gilmer Area Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James "Andy" Gibson of Gilmer; son, James L. Gibson and wife Sandra of Flagstaff, Az.; daughter, Kathryn Gibson of Cave Creek, Az. The family will receive friends from 6:00 til 8:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home, Dr. Randel Trull and Rev. Holland Atchley officiating, with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. Memorials in her memory can be made to the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance: www.etxalz.org.