Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Arizona Daily Sun
Arizona Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon Gibson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Croley Funeral Home - Gilmer
305 West Harrison Street
Gilmer, TX

Mrs. Sharon Lenora Gibson, age 77 of Gilmer, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 18, 2021. Sharon was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 2, 1943 to the late Kermit Lee and Helen Dillingham Lee. She was a loving and devoted homemaker to her beloved husband and children, a devout Christian and member of the New Way Country Church, and volunteer at the American Legion Auxiliary and the Gilmer Area Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James "Andy" Gibson of Gilmer; son, James L. Gibson and wife Sandra of Flagstaff, Az.; daughter, Kathryn Gibson of Cave Creek, Az. The family will receive friends from 6:00 til 8:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the funeral home, Dr. Randel Trull and Rev. Holland Atchley officiating, with interment following at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. Memorials in her memory can be made to the East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance: www.etxalz.org.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Croley Funeral Home - Gilmer
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Croley Funeral Home - Gilmer.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.