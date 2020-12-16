Menu
Shaun McGrew
1985 - 2020
BORN
1985
DIED
2020

Shaun Spencer McGrew, born October 9, 1985 passed away on September 7, 2020. Shaun was born and raised in Flagstaff, where he attended and graduated from Sinagua High School. He eventually moved to Phoenix, where he lived at the time of his passing. Through his younger years, Shaun was very lively and enjoyed everything life had to offer. Shaun was someone who would light up a room with his infectious smile and personality. He always had a way to make you laugh, no matter the situation. He was also known for his bear hugs, which made you feel like the most important person alive.

We know Shaun is at peace, joining his "wing man", his father, Mike McGrew. They were both avid cardinal fans and the very best of friends. They are probably laughing, loving, and enjoying their reunion, even causing a little mischief; of that, we are sure…

Shaun will always be in our hearts and minds. Though we are in pain, we know one day we will be reunited. Until we meet again my love…

Shaun is survived by his mom, Donna Sprague, his sister, Ashley McGrew, his grandparents, Elaine Sprague and Patrick and Beverly McGrew. We will hold a celebration of life as soon as this covid situation is under control.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 16, 2020.
I first et Shaun when he was around 8 or 9. Together we laid in the grass on our stomaches looking for bugs in the grass. Shaun was always close to my heart. I wish him peace and the company of his father Mike, his best friend. As always, my forever heart felt love to his mom Donna and sister Ashley. God Bless
Phyllis Majeski
December 20, 2020
Even though we didn't know each other that long, Shaun was like the little brother I never had. RIP my brother!
Chip Kopecky
December 16, 2020
