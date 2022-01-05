Menu
Shelia Ballard Eldredge
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Shelia Ballard Eldredge, 87, of Pima, Arizona, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed peacefully Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Shelia was born in Snowflake, Arizona February 9, 1934 to Charles and Belva Willis Ballard. She is the widow of Boyd A. Eldredge and mother of Lynn A. (Brenda) Eldredge, Cleon E. (Lucinda, deceased) Eldredge, and Eileen (Daryl) Weech. She has ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with service to follow at 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda Vista building, 2401 E Linda Vista Dr. in Flagstaff, Arizona. Burial will conclude the services at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Arrangements were entrusted to Norvel Owens Mortuary.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda Vista building
2401 E Linda Vista Dr., Flagstaff, AZ
Jan
8
Service
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda Vista building
2401 E Linda Vista Dr., Flagstaff, AZ
Jan
8
Burial
Citizens Cemetery
Flagstaff, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We served as missionaries with Sister Eldredge in Slovenia. We knew her a a rock of a woman who got the job done. We served in the mission office and Shelia & Boyd worked with the missionaries finances in Maribor and reported them to us via an Excel spreadsheet. Sister Eldredge was faithful, thorough, and upbeat in carrying out these duties. But, most impressive, was how she cheerfully lived in a strange land very far from Flagstaff. We felt then, and still do, that it was a privilege to know her and to be better because of her example.
Tom & Larae Allen
Family
January 8, 2022
