Shelia Ballard Eldredge, 87, of Pima, Arizona, formerly of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed peacefully Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the home of her daughter. Shelia was born in Snowflake, Arizona February 9, 1934 to Charles and Belva Willis Ballard. She is the widow of Boyd A. Eldredge and mother of Lynn A. (Brenda) Eldredge, Cleon E. (Lucinda, deceased) Eldredge, and Eileen (Daryl) Weech. She has ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. with service to follow at 10:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda Vista building, 2401 E Linda Vista Dr. in Flagstaff, Arizona. Burial will conclude the services at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Arrangements were entrusted to Norvel Owens Mortuary.