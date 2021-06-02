Sherry Lackey, 86, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, in Flagstaff, AZ.

Born to Adam and Merry Lackey August 2, 1934 in Shenandoah, PA., she graduated from high school in 1951. She became a Nurse Anesthetist and later worked as an ER nurse.

Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting, donating handmade blankets for families of babies who died at birth. She enjoyed exercise class at the Adult Center, loved walking, gardening, baking, and most importantly, spending time with family. Nicknamed "Momma Sherry" by her grandkids because of her caring, selfless spirit, she will be greatly missed.

Sherry is survived by her children Alden Lackey (Teresa) of North Carolina, and Carol Estus (Bob) of Flagstaff, sister-in-law Sharon Lackey of Middletown, PA, her grandchildren Brent Lackey (Kimbra) of North Carolina, Lisa Estus (Ian) of Denver, and great grandchildren Desmond and Victoria Lackey. She was preceded in death by her brothers John and Edward Reed, and sister-in-law Joan Reed.

We will celebrate Terry's life everyday and honor her memory by how we live our best lives.

Terry, being a lifelong blood donor, would ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate blood or make a donation to the American Red Cross