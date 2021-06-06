Stephan Pierce Timberlake died abruptly in a car accident on the evening of May 26th, 2021, at 28 years old. He was born in Flagstaff Arizona on August 9th, 1992. As a kid, his athleticism and fearless nature distinguished him from his peers on the football field and basketball court. Stephan graduated from Sinagua High School in 2010, attended ASU, and then spent time working in Jackson, Wyoming to enjoy time in the mountains skiing. He returned to Flagstaff in 2018 to pursue a career as a realtor.

Stephan's humor kept his family in stiches during meals as he would wrap everything edible in a tightly knit tortilla. Few others can tell you the stats for every Laker and USC player for any given season. An avid UFC fan, he often thought that he would make a great heavy weight champion. Truth be told, the only thing larger than his biceps, was his toothy smile that gave away that he was a lover at heart.

Stephan is survived by his parents, Rodney and Laura Timberlake; his brothers, Josh, Chris, Chad, and Spencer; his grandmother, Marie Barney; Sister-in-Law Mary, Nephew Jace and Niece Lauren; Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He will also be missed by his two beloved pups, Mesa and Apollo, who spent many hours walking with him beneath the Flagstaff pines.

A memorial service will be hosted for Stephan on June 11th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 3600 N Fourth St, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 2101 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, after the service from 12:00PM - 3:00PM.