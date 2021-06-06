Menu
Stephan Pierce Timberlake
Stephan Pierce Timberlake died abruptly in a car accident on the evening of May 26th, 2021, at 28 years old. He was born in Flagstaff Arizona on August 9th, 1992. As a kid, his athleticism and fearless nature distinguished him from his peers on the football field and basketball court. Stephan graduated from Sinagua High School in 2010, attended ASU, and then spent time working in Jackson, Wyoming to enjoy time in the mountains skiing. He returned to Flagstaff in 2018 to pursue a career as a realtor.

Stephan's humor kept his family in stiches during meals as he would wrap everything edible in a tightly knit tortilla. Few others can tell you the stats for every Laker and USC player for any given season. An avid UFC fan, he often thought that he would make a great heavy weight champion. Truth be told, the only thing larger than his biceps, was his toothy smile that gave away that he was a lover at heart.

Stephan is survived by his parents, Rodney and Laura Timberlake; his brothers, Josh, Chris, Chad, and Spencer; his grandmother, Marie Barney; Sister-in-Law Mary, Nephew Jace and Niece Lauren; Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He will also be missed by his two beloved pups, Mesa and Apollo, who spent many hours walking with him beneath the Flagstaff pines.

A memorial service will be hosted for Stephan on June 11th, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 3600 N Fourth St, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 2101 N San Francisco St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, after the service from 12:00PM - 3:00PM.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
3600 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Elks Lodge
2101 N. San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heather Timberlake
June 23, 2021
Stephan was a dear friend of mine since college. There are no words to express how sorry I am to hear of his passing. He taught me so much in life and brought so much passion and joy. Praying for his family and friends as he lives on forever in our hearts.
Kasey
Friend
June 14, 2021
Praying for your family,God Bless!
Juanita Lopez Cobasky
June 11, 2021
Rodney, Laura and family, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ricky & Marlene Baca
June 10, 2021
Little America Hotel
June 9, 2021
We can´t imagine your loss. You are in our prayers.
Mark and Jane Stevens
Family
June 9, 2021
Rachel Thomsen and Adam Fedak
June 7, 2021
Dearest Laura and family, no words can express the sorrow I have felt since hearing the news of Stephan´s passing. I hope your family can find some comfort in the wonderful memories you have all had. Please know my thoughts and prayers have and will continue to be with you all.
Susan Santorellli
Other
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss, sending thoughts and prayers.
MICHAEL ALARCON
June 6, 2021
Chris and family, May you receive comfort in knowing he is with our savior and Family who have crossed over before him. Cherish your memories and know his spirit is always near! heartfelt hugs and prayers are being sent your way!
Leisa (Roush) Whitehead
Other
June 6, 2021
