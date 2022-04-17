Steve Bizardie, born April 18, 1948, in Winslow, AZ passed away April 8, 2022, in Flagstaff, AZ. Steve proudly served in the United States Army. He was a very kind and understanding man that never turned down anyone. He is a very loved man and will be missed by all. He is survived by his sisters Cora Clairmont, Arlene Gilmore, and Lucinda Woestehoff. His nephew Dale Clairmont that he helped raise and saw him as his son. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by both parents, brothers, and sisters.

Viewing is Monday, April 18th, 2022, at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary at 9:30 am. Graveside Service to follow at Citizen's Cemetery at 11:00 am.