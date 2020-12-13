Steven R. "Randy" Casaus, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 1, 2020. Steven was born in Bellemont, Arizona on June 12, 1947 to Steve T. and Aurora Casaus. He attended elementary, junior and high schools in Flagstaff, Arizona.

After high school graduation in 1966 from Flagstaff High School, Steven enlisted in the US Navy. During his four year enlistment he was assigned to the USS Winston, The USS Cavalier and the USS Seminole. Steven was a Vietnam Veteran. After his discharge Steven returned to Flagstaff, Arizona and was employed at Northern Arizona University.

On April 17, 1971 Steven married Racquel (Rachel) Vega and together they raised two daughters.

Steven and Raquel moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1972. He attended UTI and obtained a Journeyman's License in Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating. Steven then relocated to North Las Vegas, Nevada and was employed by the CCSD for a short period of time before commencing his 25-year career with the United States Government, General Services Administration. He retired from GSA in January 1997 but returned to work five years with a contractor for the Department of Energy.

Steven loved listening to music especially Mexican music and Golden Oldies. He was also known to "shake a leg" when he was younger. Steven's daughters' friends remember him for wearing bandanas of all colors and working in the yard with his favorite music in the background. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Additionally Steven was an excellent cook and was known for his delicious bar-b-que ribs.

Steven was a member of St. Christopher and St. John Neumann Catholic Church parishes in North Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Elks Club. Steven was also a life member of the VFW and American Legion.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Steve T. and Aurora Casaus; his sisters, Gloria Ackerman, Magdalena Vazquez and Linda Casaus. He is survived by his wife of 49 3/4 years, Racquel Vega Casaus; daughters, Kayleen Cater and Victoria Worfolk (Edward); grandchildren, Juniper Worfolk, Edward Worfolk and Joshua Cater; brothers, Robert, Roland (Christina) and Richard as well as a large extended family.

A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV. Additionally a Rosary and Requiem Mass will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 S Kendrick, Flagstaff, AZ. Burial with military honors is scheduled for 1:00pm at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Aragon, Eddie Duran, Able Flores, Mike Flores, JuanCarlos Ortiz, Rupert Osegueda, Lupe Velasco and Edward Worfolk.

Steven's family would like to thank the Mt. View Hospital staff (everyone, housekeepers to physicians) who treated him with respect and dignity during his three month non-COVID hospitalization. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steven's honor to a food bank of your choice.