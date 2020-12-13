Menu
Steven R. Casaus
FUNERAL HOME
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV

Steven R. "Randy" Casaus, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 1, 2020. Steven was born in Bellemont, Arizona on June 12, 1947 to Steve T. and Aurora Casaus. He attended elementary, junior and high schools in Flagstaff, Arizona.

After high school graduation in 1966 from Flagstaff High School, Steven enlisted in the US Navy. During his four year enlistment he was assigned to the USS Winston, The USS Cavalier and the USS Seminole. Steven was a Vietnam Veteran. After his discharge Steven returned to Flagstaff, Arizona and was employed at Northern Arizona University.

On April 17, 1971 Steven married Racquel (Rachel) Vega and together they raised two daughters.

Steven and Raquel moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1972. He attended UTI and obtained a Journeyman's License in Air Conditioning, Refrigeration and Heating. Steven then relocated to North Las Vegas, Nevada and was employed by the CCSD for a short period of time before commencing his 25-year career with the United States Government, General Services Administration. He retired from GSA in January 1997 but returned to work five years with a contractor for the Department of Energy.

Steven loved listening to music especially Mexican music and Golden Oldies. He was also known to "shake a leg" when he was younger. Steven's daughters' friends remember him for wearing bandanas of all colors and working in the yard with his favorite music in the background. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Additionally Steven was an excellent cook and was known for his delicious bar-b-que ribs.

Steven was a member of St. Christopher and St. John Neumann Catholic Church parishes in North Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Elks Club. Steven was also a life member of the VFW and American Legion.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Steve T. and Aurora Casaus; his sisters, Gloria Ackerman, Magdalena Vazquez and Linda Casaus. He is survived by his wife of 49 3/4 years, Racquel Vega Casaus; daughters, Kayleen Cater and Victoria Worfolk (Edward); grandchildren, Juniper Worfolk, Edward Worfolk and Joshua Cater; brothers, Robert, Roland (Christina) and Richard as well as a large extended family.

A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV. Additionally a Rosary and Requiem Mass will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 S Kendrick, Flagstaff, AZ. Burial with military honors is scheduled for 1:00pm at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Aragon, Eddie Duran, Able Flores, Mike Flores, JuanCarlos Ortiz, Rupert Osegueda, Lupe Velasco and Edward Worfolk.

Steven's family would like to thank the Mt. View Hospital staff (everyone, housekeepers to physicians) who treated him with respect and dignity during his three month non-COVID hospitalization. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Steven's honor to a food bank of your choice.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Palm Northwest Mortuary
6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Dec
17
Requiem Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
224 S Kendrick, Flagstaff, AZ
Dec
17
Burial
1:00p.m.
Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Camp Navajo
Bellemont, AZ
Funeral services provided by:
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP my dear cousin I will miss our visits on Facebook. Condolence to all the family.
Mary Fajardo
December 20, 2020
We will miss you Steve See you on the other side
James Pruitt
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Steven's passing. It is always a sad day when one of our class passes on.
DOUG HULSE
December 17, 2020
R. I. P. Randy. You were always a joy to hang around with. Rupert would always talk about you. You will be missed.
Chuck Wright
December 17, 2020
A good man. My deepest condolences.
Anns Dearborn Mullen
December 17, 2020
Rachel, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. My condolences to Randy's family and to the Vega family.
Steve Almaraz
December 14, 2020
Rachel, I was so sorry to hear of Randy´s passing. My parents were good friends of his parents and I remember spending time at their home. I just wanted to send my condolences to you and your family.
Patty Reyes Peters
December 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Casaus Family. May he rest in peace.
Dee Norman Bumpas
December 13, 2020
Our prayers go out to Steven's wife and family for your great loss of your Husband,Father,Grandfather,Brother,Uncle! Still missing his parents! Great family! Love Corky,Bobbie & family!
Corky & Bobbie Baca
December 13, 2020
Prayers to the family. RIP Randy. One of the good guys.
Jesse Dominguez
December 13, 2020
