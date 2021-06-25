Susie McDonald Anderson, age 76 of Sedona, entered eternal rest June 19, 2021. She was born in Kingman, AZ on October 6, 1944 and was raised in Flagstaff, AZ. Susie graduated from Flagstaff High School and Northern Arizona University where she was Homecoming Queen in 1965.

Susie moved to Fremont, CA and married Aldo Anderson on May 30, 1968. While in Fremont she achieved her Masters degree in counseling from San Jose State University and worked as a school counselor, teacher and administrator in the Fremont Unified School District for 36 years. Susie was even named FUSD counselor of the year. She retired in 2003 and moved to Sedona the next year to be closer to her family in Northern Arizona.

She remained busy in retirement as a member of P.E.O. International and a volunteer for numerous organizations in Sedona including Stephen's Ministry and Hope House. She was also an active member at the Church of the Red Rocks.

Susie loved being the life of the party and was always looking for her next adventure. Traveling was a passion as she took numerous trips all around the world. You could find her as far away as Australia and France or visiting family in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Susie was overjoyed to be "Gaga" to her granddaughter, Andi, and was a dedicated fan of Andi's tennis endeavors. She loved to be the life of the party and was always ready to give a toast with chardonnay filled with ice. Her zest for life was infectious. She was one of a kind and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aldo; parents Walter V. and Marjorie McDonald. She is survived and much loved by her son Brian (Kerri) Anderson of Newnan, GA, daughter Amy (Charles) Anderson-Blackburn of Manhattan Beach, CA; granddaughter, Andi Anderson. Younger siblings Walter McDonald, Jr of Flagstaff, AZ; Debbie (Randy) Mews of Flagstaff, AZ; Dennis (Susie) McDonald of Camp Verde, AZ, Randy (Dana) McDonald of Tucson and numerous nieces and nephews all over the world.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support Holly Clegg's Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Hope House of Sedona would be appreciated. Donations can be made at www.mdanderson.org/cleggfund and www.hopehouseofsedona.org

A celebration of life will be held Thursday June 24 at The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona with a reception to follow.