Teresa Unkovich
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Teresa (Terri) Renna Unkovich 5/16/1959 ~ 2/22/2021

Terri went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2021 at her home in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by her loved ones. She was 61 years old.

Terri was born on May 16, 1959 in Artesia, California to Roy and Frances Gurley of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is survived by her husband Bill Unkovich, daughters Alanna Unkovich and Paige Unkovich Shafor, her husband Jarrod and grandchildren Wesley and Joyce, also of Flagstaff. In addition, she is survived by her parents, her sister Diane and Richard Schmidt of Flagstaff and brother Steve and Lori Gurley of La Mirada, California along with many nieces, nephews and numerous friends who all loved her deeply.

Terri married Bill, the love of her life, on April 22, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have been long time residents of Flagstaff and have raised their family here. She worked in the dental field as a Dental Assistant for many years. The love she had for her family is beyond measure. She was so extremely proud of Alanna and Paige and what amazing people they've become. Her grandkids, Wes and Joy, were the light of her life and she treasured every moment she spent with them. She loved watching them play all of their sports and could always be heard cheering them on from the bleachers.

Terri was involved with the MOPS program since 1988 both in California and here in Flagstaff. She loved to mentor young women and mothers. She enjoyed teaching bible studies, attending ladies' groups and she was a member of Christ Church of Flagstaff.

Her favorite time of year was Fall, when the leaves were changing and she loved the beautiful view of the Peaks.

There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor on May 15, 2021. Time and place to be determined. There will also be an annual Terri's Tea Party and Traditions event created to honor her life and continue her legacy of helping women.

Luke 1:45 "Blessed is she who has believed that what the Lord has said to her will be accomplished."

In lieu of flowers we ask that you plant your favorite flower or vegetable and think of her. Should you like to make a donation in her honor, please send a check payable to Hope Cottage, PO Box 426, Flagstaff, AZ 86002.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Bill and their whole family. Terri was a wonderful woman who I was so blessed to serve with in women's ministry some years ago. May the Lord comfort all those who loved her. She will be very missed.
Carolyn Hazen
April 21, 2021
Bill and Melody Alden
March 21, 2021
I think of all of the times I saw your family at the Dump and Post office in Munds Park you are in my prayers
Debbie Fitzgerald Bell
March 13, 2021
Rest In Peace you will be miss your such a special person
Jackie Reyes
March 10, 2021
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Charles and Betty Jo Gurley
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Charlinda Gurley Reeves and Family
March 7, 2021
Bill, I´m so sorry for your loss. I can tell what a wonderful person Terri was just by reading her Facebook posts.
Jan Bird (Atkinson)
March 7, 2021
Terri was the most devoted friend I have ever had the privilege of knowing. I will miss her tremendously. She was instrumental in beginning our Bible study which lasted more than 7 years. It was, of course, made up of young women. She was an encourager and a devoted evangelist, always speaking truth to anyone she met. I loved her and am joyful of her final destination. I look forward to seeing her again in heaven. May God bless the family with peace, comfort and strength. She was their heart. JoAnn
JoAnn Holpuch
March 7, 2021
Paige, Alanna, and Bill, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom/ Wife as the most amazing woman . I had Bible study with her, worked at Dr Bacon´s office with her, and was blessed to call her "friend". You will all be in my prayers as you go through this sad time. Remember always how much love and kindness Terri brought to everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her
Kathy Stahley (Childers)
March 7, 2021
I never met a woman who lived for her family as much as Terri. We could all learn a lesson on the love she gave them and the Lord. She raised such a beautiful family. She was the second mother to my grandsons and because of this she made them part of the the grown men they are. God bless!
Sharon Kuhn
March 7, 2021
Bill and family, I am so sorry to hear this news and big love from the OD's....
Mike O'Donnell
March 7, 2021
