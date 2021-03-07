Teresa (Terri) Renna Unkovich 5/16/1959 ~ 2/22/2021

Terri went home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2021 at her home in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by her loved ones. She was 61 years old.

Terri was born on May 16, 1959 in Artesia, California to Roy and Frances Gurley of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is survived by her husband Bill Unkovich, daughters Alanna Unkovich and Paige Unkovich Shafor, her husband Jarrod and grandchildren Wesley and Joyce, also of Flagstaff. In addition, she is survived by her parents, her sister Diane and Richard Schmidt of Flagstaff and brother Steve and Lori Gurley of La Mirada, California along with many nieces, nephews and numerous friends who all loved her deeply.

Terri married Bill, the love of her life, on April 22, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They have been long time residents of Flagstaff and have raised their family here. She worked in the dental field as a Dental Assistant for many years. The love she had for her family is beyond measure. She was so extremely proud of Alanna and Paige and what amazing people they've become. Her grandkids, Wes and Joy, were the light of her life and she treasured every moment she spent with them. She loved watching them play all of their sports and could always be heard cheering them on from the bleachers.

Terri was involved with the MOPS program since 1988 both in California and here in Flagstaff. She loved to mentor young women and mothers. She enjoyed teaching bible studies, attending ladies' groups and she was a member of Christ Church of Flagstaff.

Her favorite time of year was Fall, when the leaves were changing and she loved the beautiful view of the Peaks.

There will be a Celebration of Life in her honor on May 15, 2021. Time and place to be determined. There will also be an annual Terri's Tea Party and Traditions event created to honor her life and continue her legacy of helping women.

Luke 1:45 "Blessed is she who has believed that what the Lord has said to her will be accomplished."

In lieu of flowers we ask that you plant your favorite flower or vegetable and think of her. Should you like to make a donation in her honor, please send a check payable to Hope Cottage, PO Box 426, Flagstaff, AZ 86002.