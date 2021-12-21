Menu
Thabang Mokhesi
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021

Thabang Mokhesi; born November 3, 1967, in Lesotho Africa (Bahlakoana Clan) earned his forever wings December 15, 2021. Thabang lived in beautiful Page, AZ and was a Flight Paramedic. Thabang is survived by his parents Clark and Emily Bean, fiancée Diserai Welsh, Daughter Elizabeth Mokhesi, Son Brycen Mokhesi, Sisters Joyce Mokhesi-Meyer, Mamello Taubman, and Mookho Mokhesi Brothers Lucky Mokhesi, Derek Bean, and Kellen Bean.

Thabang loved his family, especially his two kids. He lived his life to the fullest spending his time on Lake Powell, hiking, barbecuing, and just enjoying his friends. He dedicated his life's work as a flight paramedic to serving others. He will truly be missed by so many!

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00am in Page at the Elks Lodge, 807 Aqua Ave.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Page at the Elks Lodge
807 Aqua Ave, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The world lost a true hero on the 15th. I´m so glad I got to know you and call you friend.
Ray Lane
December 24, 2021
I am truly heartbroken for your children and family. You my friend are an amazing human, friend but MOST IMPORTANTLY father! You will be terribly missed by so many. Rest Easy my friend. All my love to the Bean/Mokhesi family.
Stormy Gonzales
Friend
December 21, 2021
