Thabang Mokhesi; born November 3, 1967, in Lesotho Africa (Bahlakoana Clan) earned his forever wings December 15, 2021. Thabang lived in beautiful Page, AZ and was a Flight Paramedic. Thabang is survived by his parents Clark and Emily Bean, fiancée Diserai Welsh, Daughter Elizabeth Mokhesi, Son Brycen Mokhesi, Sisters Joyce Mokhesi-Meyer, Mamello Taubman, and Mookho Mokhesi Brothers Lucky Mokhesi, Derek Bean, and Kellen Bean.

Thabang loved his family, especially his two kids. He lived his life to the fullest spending his time on Lake Powell, hiking, barbecuing, and just enjoying his friends. He dedicated his life's work as a flight paramedic to serving others. He will truly be missed by so many!

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00am in Page at the Elks Lodge, 807 Aqua Ave.