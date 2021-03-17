Menu
Theresa Gordon
FUNERAL HOME
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
914 E. Route 66
Flagstaff, AZ

Theresa Gordon "Terry", 86, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021, in Flagstaff, AZ.

Born to Adam and Adele Gaudinsky August 2, 1934 in Shenandoah, PA., she graduated from high school in 1951. She became a Nurse Anesthetist and later worked as an ER nurse.

Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting, donating handmade blankets for families of babies who died at birth. She enjoyed exercise class at the Adult Center, loved walking, gardening, baking, and most importantly, spending time with family. Nicknamed "Mother Theresa" by her grandkids because of her caring, selfless spirit, she will be greatly missed.

Terry is survived by her children Bill Gordon (Chrystal) of Tennessee, and Carol Orrill (Bob) of Flagstaff, sister-in-law Sharon Gaudinsky of Middletown, PA, her grandchildren Danny Mauz of Flagstaff, Lisa Puffenberger (Ian) of Denver, and great grandsons Liam & Rowan Puffenberger. She was preceded in death by her brothers John (Jack) and Edward Gaudinsky, and sister-in-law Joan Gaudinsky.

We will celebrate Terry's life everyday and honor her memory by how we live our best lives.

Terry, being a lifelong blood donor, would ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate blood or make a donation to the American Red Cross. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com


Published by Arizona Daily Sun from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
I´m deeply sorry for your sweet mother leaving earth ...... and so grateful to know she is in paradise with Our Lord.....praying for you all
Diane Orrill lerner
March 18, 2021
