Theresa Gordon "Terry", 86, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021, in Flagstaff, AZ.

Born to Adam and Adele Gaudinsky August 2, 1934 in Shenandoah, PA., she graduated from high school in 1951. She became a Nurse Anesthetist and later worked as an ER nurse.

Her hobbies included knitting and crocheting, donating handmade blankets for families of babies who died at birth. She enjoyed exercise class at the Adult Center, loved walking, gardening, baking, and most importantly, spending time with family. Nicknamed "Mother Theresa" by her grandkids because of her caring, selfless spirit, she will be greatly missed.

Terry is survived by her children Bill Gordon (Chrystal) of Tennessee, and Carol Orrill (Bob) of Flagstaff, sister-in-law Sharon Gaudinsky of Middletown, PA, her grandchildren Danny Mauz of Flagstaff, Lisa Puffenberger (Ian) of Denver, and great grandsons Liam & Rowan Puffenberger. She was preceded in death by her brothers John (Jack) and Edward Gaudinsky, and sister-in-law Joan Gaudinsky.

We will celebrate Terry's life everyday and honor her memory by how we live our best lives.

Terry, being a lifelong blood donor, would ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate blood or make a donation to the American Red Cross. Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com