The family of Tom R. Hernandez would sincerely like to thank everyone at San Francisco de Asis Church for all that was done for our family before, during and after Tom's death. We appreciate more than words can express the guidance, compassion and comfort we received during this time. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Father Will and Kathy Mansker for our beautiful wedding in late November.

Thank you Father Dan, Teresa, Gloria, Michael Vollmer, Knights of Columbus, Patrick and Norvel Owens Mortuary for your kindness, prayers, and well wishes.

Thank you to the entire staff at Mayo Clinic. Thank you Dr. Keith Ryan and Staff, Dr. Mahanti, Flagstaff Vision and Dr. Hibbert.

Thank you to ALL our friends and family for your kindness, prayers, well wishes, cards, food and flowers. You are the best and have helped our family tremendously through this time. We love all of you as Tom did.

Rosa, MaryMargaret, Andrea, Santana, Tommy, Ambrose, and the Entire Hernandez and Goitia Families.