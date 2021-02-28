Timothy "Tim" Andrew Knippa, 65, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on February 18, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Timothy was born in Dallas, Texas to Arnold William "Bill" Knippa and Adell Louise Kieschnick Knippa on August 11, 1955.

Tim went to high school at Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas and graduated in 1973. He went on to study auto mechanics at Lincoln Technical Institute. He worked with Snap-On Tools for over a decade. During his tenure with Snap-On, he was recognized as their #1 salesperson in the world. After leaving Snap-On, Tim relocated to Arizona where he began working with Entrepix, Inc where he was their 'man with many hats' for the last 20+ years of his life.

When Tim entered a room it immediately lit up with his huge heart, his beautiful smile, and his sparkling blue eyes. He loved his children and grandchildren with every ounce of his soul. He danced like there was no tomorrow. He offered a hand to anyone when needed. His generosity was shown wherever he was. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing at his beloved K2, a good fire in the fire pit, cooking and entertaining, and music followed him wherever he went. His heart began in Texas and will remain in Texas. He left this world too soon and will be deeply missed.

Tim is survived by his daughter, Meagan Dockens of New Braunfels, Texas, son, Nathan Knippa of Kyle, Texas, daughter, Sarah Vest and husband Gregory of Blanco, TX. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Skyler and Braydon Dockens, Jaden Knippa, Tobias and Waylon Vest. His siblings, sister Martha and husband Larry Huseman, sister Elizabeth and husband Greg Radcliff, and brother, Rev. William and wife Melissa Knippa as well as a host of cousins nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and godchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, A.W. "Bill" Knippa, his mother, Adell Knippa, and his brother Ronald Knippa.

Funeral/Memorial service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church located at 3701 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, Texas 78749 on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Reverend William Knippa officiating.