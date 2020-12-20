Anita Urias was born in Mexico on June 9, 1926 and then moved with her family to Flagstaff. She grew up in Flagstaff and was naturalized as an adult. She was married and had three children; Priscilla, Richard and Robert. She had two grandsons and two great granddaughters. She was living comfortably at Brookdale Senior Living when she passed away on November 22, 2020.

Tom Urias was born on December 22, 1923 in Ft. Stockton, Texas. He came to Flagstaff when he joined the Citizens Conservation Corp. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army and served in the Pacific. He was wounded while in the Phillipines and returned to Flagstaff after his discharge.

Shortly after his return to Flagstaff he married Anita and they had three children; Priscilla, Richard and Robert. Life was good for the family with only one major loss of Priscilla in 2008.

Tom was in good health until recently and he passed away on December 11, 2020.

