Tom and Anita Urias
FUNERAL HOME
Flagstaff Mortuary
2545 N Fourth St.
Flagstaff, AZ

Anita Urias was born in Mexico on June 9, 1926 and then moved with her family to Flagstaff. She grew up in Flagstaff and was naturalized as an adult. She was married and had three children; Priscilla, Richard and Robert. She had two grandsons and two great granddaughters. She was living comfortably at Brookdale Senior Living when she passed away on November 22, 2020.

Tom Urias was born on December 22, 1923 in Ft. Stockton, Texas. He came to Flagstaff when he joined the Citizens Conservation Corp. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army and served in the Pacific. He was wounded while in the Phillipines and returned to Flagstaff after his discharge.

Shortly after his return to Flagstaff he married Anita and they had three children; Priscilla, Richard and Robert. Life was good for the family with only one major loss of Priscilla in 2008.

Tom was in good health until recently and he passed away on December 11, 2020.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Rosary
10:00a.m.
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church
1600 RTE 66 E, FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Dec
18
Service
Calvary Cemetery
201 W UNIVERSITY DR, FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Dec
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church
1600 RTE 66 E, FLAGSTAFF, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Robert, I was so sorry to see this! My sincere condolences to you and your family on the loss of your folks, especially, so close together. May God hold you close at this time and fond memories sustain you. Love and hugs, Kerry
Kerry Davis (muñeca) Stutzman
December 24, 2020
Rest in paradise Aunt Annie and Uncle Tom! Sending hugs and prayers to your family!
Christina Martinez Arviso
December 22, 2020
