Tony Valencia Jr.

August 8, 1974 -

September 9, 2020

Tony was born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona; graduating from Coconino High School and remained a part of the community as owner of a successful business, Route 66 Auto Body. Tony enjoyed hunting and fishing; but his passion was spending time with his family and friends. Tony helped support youth activities, sponsoring athletics in the community and at his alma mater Coconino High School, where his company banners are annually displayed. Tony's selfless caring for others, his smile, charisma, and big heart will forever be missed by those blessed to know and love him.

Tony was preceded in death by his father, Tony Valencia Sr. Tony is survived by his loving mother, Bernice Valencia; fiancé, Janelle Tapia; sons Tony Valencia III, Derek Valencia, and Sean Munoz; daughters Christina, Eva, and Scarlett Valencia; sister Lori Acosta (Jaime); niece Ashley; nephew Ramon; grandson Tony Valencia IV; and granddaughters Oaklynn Valencia and Liana Munoz.

At Tony's request, there will not be formal memorial services. The family requests memories and condolences are sent to his family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.