Tyrone Rock of Sedona, AZ passed away in Tucson on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a gallant battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Ty was born on December 21, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Warren and Ruth Rock. Ty and his family moved to Flagstaff in 1958. He attended and graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1961. He married the love of his life, Sandie Griffin in 1963. He and Sandie lived and raised their two daughters in Flagstaff. Ty worked for Arizona Public Service beginning in 1962 until retirement in 1996. Ty steadily worked many roles throughout his career with APS as a journeyman, power dispatcher, tree trimmer, foreman and retired as a supervisor. A few years after retirement, Ty and Sandie moved to the Village of Oak Creek in 2001. Old enough to retire, too young to quit working, Ty established his own Real Estate Appraisal business, which he enjoyed for 10 years.

Ty was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for wildlife conservation and habitat preservation in his involvement with (Flagstaff) Coconino Sportsman and the Arizona Wildlife Federation. He taught the Arizona Hunter Safety course to the youth for over 30 years. He was in Search and Rescue for 10 years. Tyrone spent many years hiking throughout the Grand Canyon (including rim to rim to rim) and Sycamore Canyon.

Ty's greatest joy was working with his hands in the "physical world" through welding, gardening, landscaping, tinkering in his garage, leatherwork and remodeling his home. He enjoyed traveling with Sandie to Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Puerto Rico along with several cruises to Alaska, Bahamas, Panama Canal, Snake River and Mississippi River. His most recent pride and joy was his 2014 FORD F150 Tremor. He loved every moment spent with family, friends and neighbors, always well prepared to engage in lively discussions. Ty was a steadfast and faithful servant of the Lord.

Tyrone is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Sandie, his daughters Tammy Becker (Kris) of Tucson, Tracy Hoover (Jeff) of Austin, TX, his grandchildren Kyle Becker and Madison Becker of Tucson, AZ, Samantha Hoover and Kayla Hoover of Austin, TX, his sister Ryna Rock-Stephens (Kenneth) of Camp Verde, AZ, his uncle Stan Rock of Williams, AZ, his sister-in-law Cheryl Cheng of Gilbert, AZ, nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Sylvia Clark of Cottonwood, AZ.

A service is planned September 12, 2020 @2pm at Greer's Mortuary 2725 W. Highway 89A, Sedona, AZ. Face masks will be required. No burial service or gathering thereafter.

Memories and condolences can be sent to Atria Bell Court Gardens, 6653 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity, wildlife conservatory or Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP).