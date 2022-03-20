Menu
Uriel Elias Contreras

Uriel Elias "Eli" Contreras, born and raised in Flagstaff to Uriel and Ernestine Contreras, left us too soon on March 3, 2022, surrounded by family.

Eli was loved and will be deeply missed by his daughters, Clarissa and Arianna (Mike); his grandchildren Elias, Logan and Vincent; his parents Uriel Contreras and Ernie Foulenfont; his brother Toby (Valorie) and family; extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elias and Susana Contreras, and Ishmael and Beatrice Foulenfont.

"There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in present grief." Aeschylus


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Mar. 20, 2022.
We miss you already and have our thoughts, love, and memories of you. I will always have a special place in my heart for you and am blessed and thankful to you for our beautiful daughters Clarissa and Arianna. Rest in peace
Angela, Ron, Josh, and Ryan Hanson
March 20, 2022
