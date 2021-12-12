On December 1, 2021, heaven called back one of the sweetest angels it had bestowed upon this earth. Verna Mae Ellsworth was born May 10,1931 in Calumet, Michigan to George Sleep and Hilda Mattson. Verna was the 7th of nine children. The family moved to Jerome, AZ in 1940 where she grew up and graduated from Jerome High School. Verna married Orval Ellsworth on October 22,1949 in Flagstaff, AZ. Here they raised their family and lived for 40 years before Orval's health caused the need for them to move to Cottonwood, AZ. They resided there for 25 years before moving back to Flagstaff to be near family prior to Orval's passing in 2013.

After spending many years as a homemaker, Verna worked at NAU as an administrative secretary for 21 years. She excelled with her typing, shorthand and organizational skills and was a dedicated and admired employee. Verna walked to work nearly every day and was a regular at the Natatorium where she loved to swim. While in Cottonwood she volunteered as a water aerobics instructor at the Verde Village Property Association for 16 years. She also was a long-time member of the TOPS AZ 376 Chapter.

Verna enjoyed sports. She played volleyball and softball on church and city leagues, enjoyed attending basketball, football, baseball, soccer, and volleyball games that her children and grandchildren participated in and was a dedicated Diamondbacks fan. Verna was an avid walker and enjoyed working out at the athletic clubs in Cottonwood and Flagstaff. In Flagstaff she participated in the Summit's senior exercise classes and continued them via Zoom when they became unavailable to attend in person.

Doing the crossword puzzle and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were daily musts. Verna enjoyed cross stitch, crewel embroidery, crafts and sewing. She enjoyed her many friends and attended brunches with her ladies' group, enjoying their company while her health permitted. She always welcomed and enjoyed a visit from anyone.

Verna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many positions, most often in the women's Relief Society. She loved the members of her Woodlands ward who were always so kind and helpful to her. She was blessed with wonderful people in her life especially grandson Vince who visited often and son Rohn who cared for her 24/7 this past year. Verna loved and cherished them. She loved all her family and especially loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with her entire heart.

Thank you to Maggie's hospice for their care the weeks prior to her passing.

Verna is survived by her children Dennis (Susan), Rohn, Mark (Julie), Vicki (Phil) Passalacqua all of Flagstaff, Chuck (Pam), Sunbright, Tennessee, 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and sister Doris Goodrich, Cottonwood. She was preceded in death by her husband Orval, infant sons George and Vern; her parents; sisters Ethel, Elsie, Marcella, and Erma; brothers Melvin, Clifford, and Garfield.

A viewing will be held Friday, December 17 from 5-7 pm at Norvel Owens Mortuary. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4165 S. Lake Mary Road on Saturday, December 18th at 10 am with a viewing prior at 9am. For those not able to attend in person the service will be available via Zoom, ID# 9436688957. Burial will be in the Veterans section of Citizens' Cemetery, Flagstaff. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com