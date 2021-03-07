Dr. W. Dale Hoskins, 74, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Dale was born March 22, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas, son of Ray and Vonda Hoskins.

Although most of his formative years were in Texas, as the son of an Air Force Lt. Colonel, he also spent a few years in Okinawa and Louisiana before attending college back in Texas. He graduated from Baylor University with a BA and continued to Texas Christian University for an MFA. He completed his studies by obtaining a PhD in Broadcasting from North Texas State University.

Dr. Hoskins taught broadcasting and communications at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff for over 30 years. He was a dedicated teacher influencing hundreds of students over his career; many of whom have gone on to distinguished careers in television, radio, and education. Dr. Hoskins was the advisor to the student run KAXR radio station for many years. In 1983, he worked with the FCC to transfer the call letters of KNAU from a U.S. destroyer in the Pacific to Flagstaff. This transfer transitioned KAXR to the KNAU radio station of today. Dr. Hoskins was highly involved in other aspects of the School of Communication; from working with scholarship awards, to serving as the Faculty Senate President (88-89), to being the founding faculty member of the NAU/Breda University Workshops.

Dr. Hoskins received many awards, including the Jack Clifford Excellence in Broadcast Education Award from the Arizona Broadcasters Association. In addition, he was inducted into the Rocky Mountain Emmy's Silver Circle, which recognizes those who have dedicated at least 25 years in the broadcast industry. Apart from his academic achievements, he was a cherished teacher, mentor, and friend to his students and colleagues; evidenced by the amazing outpouring of articles, postings, and comments on-line since his passing. One such article referenced him as "the heart of the School of Communication".

Dale adored being involved with the Flagstaff community; from being a loyal and active member at Lowell Observatory and the Museum of Northern Arizona, where he had a photograph of a Kaibab squirrel on display for a number of years, to spending time simply strolling around downtown. He loved attending the local theater hall, Theatrikos, and First Fridays. He was an avid coffee drinker and could be counted on for a nearly daily appearance at the Campus Coffee Bean. He loved the outdoors; especially hiking in the Grand Canyon and playing golf every-chance he got. Dale, with his quirky personality, will be sorely missed by the community, his numerous past students, his colleagues from NAU, his friends, and most of all, his family. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jody; his daughter, Jorie; four step-children Shannon, Michelle, Bill, and Amanda; and three step-grandchildren, Steven, Adam, and Everette.

The family will be celebrating Dale's life in early summer 2021. If anyone would like to honor Dale's memory, a scholarship fund at NAU has been set-up in his name. Memorial gifts may be directed to the NAU Foundation online or via mail. Mail checks to the NAU Foundation, PO Box 4094, Flagstaff AZ 86011 and write: Fund 5641 in memory of Dale Hoskins in the memo line. Or make a secure online gift at https://foundation.nau.edu/giving.aspx?fnds=05641. Memoires and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com