Walter Edward Raabe
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Walter Edward Raabe was born on July 28, 1949 in Long Beach, CA. and passed away surrounded by his family at home in Flagstaff on December 2nd.

Ed is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky; daughter, Carrie, Flagstaff; step-daughter Laura (Guy) Wilson, Flagstaff; step-son Jeff (Jennifer) and granddaughter, Nicole Rohrig (Knoxville, TN); and, brother, Chuck (Mary) Raabe, Connell, WA. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Edward Harvie Jr., mother Josie Lee (Ellison) Harvie, and brother, Martin Raabe.

Ed's life-long love for music and radio was sparked when his mother took him to an Elvis concert in 1956. In 1967, he built a legitimate radio station in his bedroom. He recruited teenaged buddies as DJs, newscasters, and promoters. Listeners in the Long Beach area called the request line to hear their favorite oldies and current rock-n-roll hits.

After graduating from California State University, Fullerton, with a Broadcast Communications degree, Ed had a successful career as a chief engineer with several major radio stations. His dream to own a radio station came true when, along with his friend, Paul Seyler, they brought their families to Flagstaff in 1986 to purchase KZKZ AM. Soon after that, Ed submitted a complex application to the FCC to allocate a new northern Arizona FM station-KVNA, the Voice of Northern Arizona.

Ed founded Arizona Wireless & Radio, Inc. in 2001. He provided two-way communication services throughout northern Arizona to private companies and public agencies. He'll be remembered for his high-quality service and integrity; as well as, taking time to foster friendships.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18th at 10:30 am, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2605 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Special Olympics Arizona with a memo to direct your donation to the Mountain Area Athletes (Special Olympics Arizona, 2455 N. Citrus Rd, Bldg 64, Goodyear, AZ 85395).


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
2605 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed was an incredible mentor to me and many others while we were in college. He hired us with no experience and let us run the board at the station and help him provide great music at parties and functions in Flagstaff. Some of my fondest memories were at coffee shops were Ed would pour his experience and wisdom helping us to prepare for a world after college. Ed was a God send.
Robert Parker
Friend
January 2, 2022
Ed: Was a great neighbor, who loved his country, loved his family, and will be missed.
martin zanzucchi
December 18, 2021
Thinking of you Becky and Carrie as you navigate through this difficult time. Love and light to you both.
Shari Hardinger
December 17, 2021
Blessings to all of you along with a lot of love! What a giant...
Amy Phillips, etal
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ed's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May he Rest In Peace in Our Fathers loving arms.
Lisa A Terhaar
December 16, 2021
Ed will be truly missed in the radio family 73s my Friend
Reason Shipley
December 16, 2021
Sad to hear about the Love of your Lives passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Take care of yourselves. Big Hugs and Love.
Anna Vestal
Other
December 12, 2021
Becky and Carrie, I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Raabe's passing. May the Lord give you and everybody that loved him the peace that passes all understanding. Comfort to you all, Deb
Debbie Jones
Friend
December 12, 2021
