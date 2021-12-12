Walter Edward Raabe was born on July 28, 1949 in Long Beach, CA. and passed away surrounded by his family at home in Flagstaff on December 2nd.

Ed is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky; daughter, Carrie, Flagstaff; step-daughter Laura (Guy) Wilson, Flagstaff; step-son Jeff (Jennifer) and granddaughter, Nicole Rohrig (Knoxville, TN); and, brother, Chuck (Mary) Raabe, Connell, WA. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Edward Harvie Jr., mother Josie Lee (Ellison) Harvie, and brother, Martin Raabe.

Ed's life-long love for music and radio was sparked when his mother took him to an Elvis concert in 1956. In 1967, he built a legitimate radio station in his bedroom. He recruited teenaged buddies as DJs, newscasters, and promoters. Listeners in the Long Beach area called the request line to hear their favorite oldies and current rock-n-roll hits.

After graduating from California State University, Fullerton, with a Broadcast Communications degree, Ed had a successful career as a chief engineer with several major radio stations. His dream to own a radio station came true when, along with his friend, Paul Seyler, they brought their families to Flagstaff in 1986 to purchase KZKZ AM. Soon after that, Ed submitted a complex application to the FCC to allocate a new northern Arizona FM station-KVNA, the Voice of Northern Arizona.

Ed founded Arizona Wireless & Radio, Inc. in 2001. He provided two-way communication services throughout northern Arizona to private companies and public agencies. He'll be remembered for his high-quality service and integrity; as well as, taking time to foster friendships.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18th at 10:30 am, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 2605 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Special Olympics Arizona with a memo to direct your donation to the Mountain Area Athletes (Special Olympics Arizona, 2455 N. Citrus Rd, Bldg 64, Goodyear, AZ 85395).