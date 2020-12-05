Menu
William Kenneth Muns

Kenneth was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He and his parents, William K. Muns and Dorothy I Muns (Parker) moved to Arizona in 1943. They lived in Globe, Tucson, and Ajo before settling in Scottsdale in 1959. He attended Scottsdale High School before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. Kenneth his wife,Beverly K Muns (Hayes) and sons Robert and Greg settled in Flagstaff in 1978. After retiring from a career as a iron worker he worked several jobs in Flagstaff.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Bev, sons Robert (Christi) Muns and Greg (Geneva) Muns. grandchildren Jessica, Brandon, Shiann, Jordon, Colton, and Jacob. Great grandchildren Landon and Michael. Brother, James (Linda) Muns and nephews Todd, Ryan and Colin.

Services, for family only, will be Friday Dec 4th at 9:30am at Norvel Owens Mortuary followed by burial in the Calvary Cemetery.


Published by Arizona Daily Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Norvel Owens Mortuary - Flagstaff
