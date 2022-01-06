On December 19, 2021, William (Bill) Mayes died in Flagstaff at age 77.

Bill is survived by his son, William Mayes, grandchildren Metta, Merle, and Michael Mayes, and his daughters, Jessine Foss and Ilsa Magdalena Mayes.

Bill was born on October 23, 1944 in Everett, WA. He served in the military until 1966. He co-owned a campground in Colorado and worked as a traveling salesman in the Northwest. He became disabled after surgery to remove a brain tumor left him partially blind.

Bill lived in Flagstaff for 35 years. He received an MBA from NAU. He was active in the community, volunteering with organizations including Sun Sounds, AIDS Outreach, and a city public transportation commission. He enjoyed current events, politics, and growing roses.

No memorial service is planned.