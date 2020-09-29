Mable (Opfer) Bogenrief

Mable (Opfer) Bogenrief, 96, our precious mother, left this earth and into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on September 25, 2020 in Smithville, MO. She was born on March 13, 1924 in Steele City to Herman and Lena Opfer. She graduated from Fairbury High School and then went to the University of Nebraska to study clothing and design. Mable married Virgil Weaver on September 1, 1946. They were blessed with three children. Virgil passed away in 1954. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. Mable married Alwyn Young in 1969. He passed away in 1985. Seven years later, Mable married Burdette Bogenrief. Mable had a strong faith in God and was blessed to have his love shine through her to her family and friends. Mable will be remembered as a kind and caring woman happy to see you and spend time with you. She will be deeply missed and remain in the hearts and thoughts of family and friends forever.

She is survived by brother, Larry (Anita) Opfer; sons, Gary Weaver of Indianapolis, IN, Lloyd (Amy) Weaver of Smithville, MO; daughter Kathy (Mike) Rief of Shelby; Burdette's daughter Deborah (Dennis) Krager of Holstein, IA; Burdette's daughter-in-law Nancy Bogenrief of Correctionville, IA; 15 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lena (Jasch) Opfer, husbands, Virgil Weaver, Alwyn Young, and Burdette Bogenrief, brothers and their spouses, Floyd and Verna Opfer, Roy and Margaret Opfer, Ray and Wilma Opfer, Elmer and Esther Opfer, and Clarence Opfer.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the church. Memorials are suggested to MOSAIC in care of the mortuary. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.