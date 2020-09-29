Harlan H. Saathoff

Harlan H. Saathoff, 78 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Blue Springs on July 20, 1942 to Ralph and Minnie (Forden) Saathoff. Harlan served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He married Carol Wasserman and they later divorced. Harlan was a "jack of all trades" including as a carpenter and mechanic. He love fixing things and helping out wherever he could. Harlan raced many years in the mid 1960's. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Eagles Club and the Beatrice Speedway Hall of Fame. Harlan enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Harlan is survived by his special friend, Janet Detwieler of Beatrice; son, Gary Saathoff and special friend Kathy Keylon of Ellis; step-son, Rod Manley and wife Annie of Wymore; brother, Clarence Saathoff and wife Virginia, Bill Saathoff, both of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Marley, Zeus and Katy. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amber Marie Manley; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.