Frances M. (Cox) Woita

Frances M. (Cox) Woita, 94 years of age, of Gretna, formerly of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Silver Ridge in Gretna. She was born on June 13, 1926 in Rockford to William and Lulu (Ruyle) Cox. Frances grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1944. She married Ernest Woita on May 12, 1947 in Beatrice. Frances attended Beauty School in 1967. She owned and operated the Fashionette Salon for over 40 years before moving to the Omaha area. Frances was a member of the First Christian Church in Beatrice where she was involved in various circles, the National Hairdresser's Association and the Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and especially time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frances is survived by a daughter, Melodee (Allen) Hightshoe of Ashland; son, Michael (Becky) Woita of Omaha; son-in-law, Tom (Gayle) Grothe of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Todd (Leigh Ann Stanzel) Schwock, Theresa Koehler, Joseph (Savanah) Grothe, Jacob (Emily Peklo) Grothe; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest 24 years ago to the day; daughter, Marcia Grothe; and sisters, Alice (Fall) Nelson and husband Donald, Laura Miller and husband Alvin and Patricia (Eden) Durbin and husband James.

Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in Beatrice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.