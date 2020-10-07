Donald C. Wollenburg

Donald C. Wollenburg, 85 years of age, of DeWitt passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home with his wife of 60+ years by his side. He was born on September 3, 1935 in DeWitt, the 11th child of Otto and Katherina (Bergmeier) Wollenburg. He attended country school and then in 1952 graduated from DeWitt High School. Donald served his country in the United States Navy as a GMM3 on the USS Eaton from July 29, 1955 until July 2, 1959. On November 22, 1959, he was united in marriage to Shirlie Christ at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth. This union was blessed with two sons, Curtis Lee and Craig Lyn, and two daughters Kayla Dee and Kelly Diane. Don was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt and had been a member of the church council. He had been employed as a mechanic at Rehm Implement, DeWitt, Goodyear Plant in Lincoln, Holz Garage and Heist Implement for about 40 years. After Heist's was sold to Farmers C0-op, Donald worked there for 5 years before retiring in 2000. Following his retirement, he enjoyed going down to the Co-op and visiting with the guys and also on Thursday morning coffee at R.J.'s. He enjoyed all the grandchildren activities, fixing small engines and repairing some tractors for his friends. He really enjoyed nothing better than to take his four wheeler down to the creek or river and going fishing or take off to the lake with his fifth wheel and pontoon for a few days to camp and fish. He loved watching football (especially the HUSKERS).

Don is survived by wife Shirlie; sons Curtis (Laurie) and Craig (Aimee); daughters Kayla (Doug) Loosvelt and Kelly Bagwell; 6 grandchildren Justin (Kelsy), Brandon (Maizy), Christopher and Hannah Loosvelt, Carson Bagwell, and Macoy Wollenburg; 3 great-grandchildren Brandt, Olivia and Weston; brother Alfred Wollenburg and sister Kathryn (Gary) Adams; and sisters-in-law Judy Wollenburg, Ann Wollenburg and Virgene Hoadley. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Raymond, John, Ernest, Otto and Bob; sisters Gertrude, Lucille, Louise, Ruth and Vernes; sisters-in-law Katie, Phyllis and Lorene Wollenburg, Darlene Brown, Dolores Christ; brothers-in-law John Welch, Jack Petree, Stan Foreman, Francis (Mike) Powers, Eugene Bartunek, Milbert Christ, Allen Christ and Steve Brown; nieces and nephews Terry, Tanya, Debra, Tom and Gary.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church facebook page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the US. Navy and the DeWitt American Legion. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the body will lie in state Friday from 11 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and in state Saturday one hour preceding the funeral at the church. Family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family asks that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the church and the Beatrice Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice programs with the funeral home in charge. Sign Don's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.