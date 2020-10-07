Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Norma Huntington

Norma R. Huntington

Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Koterba officiating. The body will lie in state Wednesday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Please wear masks to the public events listed. A memorial has been established to St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Norma's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE 68466
Oct
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.