Harvey T. Orndorff

Harvey T. Orndorff, Jr.

Harvey T. Orndorff, Jr., age 92, passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required of those who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
