Dennis F. Leners

Dennis F. Leners, 78, of Virgina, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 17, 1942 in Beatrice to Wilke and Marie Leners. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran of rural Pickrell and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church of Filley. In 1959, Dennis graduated from Virginia High School and farmed with his father in the Virginia community. He joined the U.S. Army in January 1964 and returned home from Viet Nam in January 1966. Dennis continued farming from the time he was discharged until January 2020. He married Bonnie Martin on July 27, 1972 at the First Christian Church of Virginia. Shortly after they married, their neighbors, Chuck and Blanche Kozak, retired. Dennis and Bonnie purchased their farm. Dennis and Bonnie made their home, and farmed there, until Dennis' illness forced him to retire. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church LCMS of rural Elk Creek. He was also a member of the Fisher Post #367 of the Virginia American Legion and the Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Beatrice VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Virginia; sister, Joyce Cates of Stockton, CA; nephew, Rod S. Cates of Fallon, NV, and his son, Rodney A. Cates; niece, Tamara (Dave) Morgali of Stockton, CA, and their sons, Jake & Eli. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilke R. and Marie Tholen Leners; brother, R. Leland Leners; sister, Linda K. Leners; parents-in-law, Leonard "Jake" and Thelma Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of rural Elk Creek with Pastor Bill Cornelius and Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Social distancing and masks are optional. Burial will be at the Filley Cemetery of Filley with military graveside honors conducted by Fisher Post #367 of the Virginia American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Virginia American Legion. Closed casket visitation will be held from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and then one hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.