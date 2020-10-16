Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cherryl L. Blakeway

Cherryl L. Blakeway

Cherryl L. Blakeway, passed away October 8, 2020. Born May 2, 1937. Preceded in death by parents, Elden and Imogene Blakeway. Survived by brother, Brad Blakeway, nieces, Rebecca (James) Rago and Jamie Kelly; great-nieces and nephews, Jessica, Chrystina, Matthew and Dalton; great-great-niece, Grace; caregivers, Jimeta and Daniel.

Funeral Monday 11:00 a.m. 72nd Street Chapel with interment Monday 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nature Conservancy of Nebraska. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 1010 N. 72nd, Omaha. www.johnagentleman.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.