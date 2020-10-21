Marvin L. Barry

Marvin L. Barry, 71 years, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Cindy Barry; daughter, Anne (Gregg) Schmidt of Fremont; sons, Brian (Amanda) Barry of Fremont, and Scott Barry and fiancé, Lori Fisher of Fremont; sister, Lorelie Ann (Robert) Ankerson of Beatrice; mother-in-law, Aurzella Thiesen; brothers-in-law, Dan (Linda) Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs, Todd (Jen) Thiesen of Cedar Bluffs, and Mark (Bridget) Thiesen of Battle Lake, MN and grandchildren, Austin and Alex Schmidt, and Sam Barry; his trusty companion, Gus; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. The family would appreciate that all guests wear a mask at both the visitation and service. Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post # 158 at Cedar Bluffs. Online Condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 West Main, Cedar Buffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445