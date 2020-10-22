Glen F. Hagemeier

Glen F. Hagemeier, 98, of Beatrice passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born November 30, 1921 near Pickrell to Fred and Anna Hagemeier and grew up on a farm near Pickrell. He worked on the family farm until serving his country in the United States Army from July 28, 1942 to May 26, 1943. After being discharged, he returned to work on the family farm before marrying Rose Marie Zajic on August 21, 1952 at Friend United Methodist Church. They lived, raised livestock, and farmed north of Beatrice until moving to Beatrice in 2014. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, playing cards and hunting. He also enjoyed fishing, especially the Canada fishing trips he would take with family members. Glen will be remembered for his kind heart, good humor, quick wit, and calming presence.

Survivors include three daughters, Ruth Green of Gainesville, MO, Carol (Tim) Poutre of DeWitt, and Ellen (Ed) Hanisch of Gig Harbor, WA; one son, David Hagemeier of Arden Hills, MN; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Ruth and Virginia Hagemeier, Norma Brozovsky; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Anna Hagemeier; wife, Rose (9/24/2015); son, Dennis (1/19/2013); siblings and their spouses, Harvey (Evelyn) Hagemeier, Vernon (Loretta) Hagemeier, Ivan (Elaine) Hagemeier, Arlene (Kenneth) Humphreys, Lynn Hagemeier and Lawrence Hagemeier; brother-in-law and spouse Melvin (Arlene) Zajic.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. A family prayer service will be held in the sanctuary at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. The service will be live streamed on St. John Lutheran Church's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service on Saturday at the church. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required at the church and funeral home. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.