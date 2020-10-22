Glen Farley

Glen Farley, 89, of Beatrice, died at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born February 23, 1931 at Stringtown, OK and lived with his brothers and sisters because his parents were too ill to take care of him. Because of this, he attended numerous schools throughout his life. He joined the Air Force when he was 17 and was an air traffic controller before retiring after 20 years of service. He was married to Jean Leach in 1985 in Seattle. After his retirement from the service, he worked several jobs, but his favorite was driving a public transportation bus in Seattle. He and Jean moved to Barneston in 2000 and then to Beatrice in 2013. He attended the River of Life Church in Wymore. He was a clockmaker and repairman for several years in the Beatrice area. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting with people, telling stories, traveling with Jean, and was a wonderful friend and husband.

Survivors include wife Jean of Beatrice; three sons David Farley, Eric Farley, and Scott Farley; two grandchildren; three step-children, Lori (Kevin) Redfield of Beatrice, Juli Robertson of Seattle, and Larry Leach of Seattle, four step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude White Farley; and seven siblings.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Kevin Redfield officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Inurnment will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the River of Life Church of Wymore. The body was cremated. A register book will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and preceding the service on Saturday. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.