Daniel D. Hawkins

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. Public visitation Friday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. Masks and proper social distancing will be required at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dan's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE 68466
Oct
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wymore Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
Will miss your singing and visiting at the Eagles.
willard rippe and Anita Hollier
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marie Carter
Friend
October 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all in the loss of a father, friend, sibling, grandfather, and all round good guy! I have known Dan only the past few months as a wonderful singer and a good friend. Blessings on you all. With deepest sympathy, Janet
Janet Jobes
October 21, 2020
Danny was always great as we were growing up spent a lot of time in His shed after Luther league and any time we needed a place to meet both Him and Barb put up with us kids with out complaint He will be missed.
Terry Hellmer
Friend
October 21, 2020