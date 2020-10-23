Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Glen Farley

Glen Farley

Memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Kevin Redfield officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Inurnment will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the River of Life Church of Wymore. The body was cremated. A register book will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and preceding the service on Saturday. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our sincere thoughts @ sympathy for your loss of Glen. He was such a wonderful man. We have many good memories .
Larry @ Kathy Davis
October 22, 2020