Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Glen Hagemeier

Glen F. Hagemeier

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. A family prayer service will be held in the sanctuary at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. The service will be live streamed on St. John Lutheran Church's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service on Saturday at the church. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required at the church and funeral home. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
Oct
24
Lying in State
1:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
Oct
24
Prayer Service
1:45p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
sanctuary
Oct
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Shirley Huke
October 22, 2020