Chet L. Ross

Chet L. Ross, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on October 14, 1938 at Vesta to Chester and Ethel (Moslander) Ross. Chet graduated high school in 1958 at Lewiston. After graduating, Chet moved to California and worked for a while before moving back to Nebraska and working as a custodian for Lincoln Public Schools until his retirement. He then moved to Missouri where he enjoyed riding horses, fishing and helping the Forney Bros Band. Chet moved back to Nebraska where he lived at the Kensington before moving to the Good Samaritan Society. He also enjoyed reading western books, watching pro wrestling on TV and Husker games.

Chet is survived by half-sisters, Bonnie Stevens of Beatrice, Sheryl Carter of Maryville, MO, Linda Koehler and husband Ted of San Antonio, TX; half-brothers, Rick Emery and wife Linda of Pickering, MO, Gary Emery and wife Penny of Maryville, MO; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and half-brothers, Randy Emery and John Emery.

Graveside Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Vesta Cemetery with Pastor David Bigley officiating. A register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.