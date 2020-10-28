Lynn Clark Evers

Lynn Clark Evers, 57, of Beatrice passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his Mosaic home. He was born on February 24, 1963 at Beatrice to Arnold and Darlene Evers. He was baptized on March 10, 1963 at St John Lutheran Church. As a young child, Lynn became a resident of Bethphage Mission in Axtell, NE due to cerebral palsy and other medical issues. He received his education and vocational training at Bethphage in Axtell. In October 2011, he moved to Beatrice Mosaic to be closer to family and friends. He enjoyed the workshop packaging for business places. He attended services every Sunday at Bethphage and chapel service at Mosaic. He enjoyed van rides with family and friends and was able to attend many community activities because of the gold star caring of the staff and friends at Mosaic.

Survivors include his mother, Darlene of Beatrice; four brothers, Alan Evers of Omaha, Kent (Lori) Evers of Filley, Todd (Lesa) Evers of Lincoln, and Brian (Danelle) Evers of Filley; aunts and uncles, Melvin (Marilyn) DeBuhr of Hesston, KS, Lorentze (Marian) DeBuhr, Alvin Malchow, Eldon DeBuhr and Emma Evers, all of Beatrice, and Linda Anderson of Laramie, WY; a great group of nieces and nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Evers; grandparents, John and Anna Evers, and Harm and Abbie DeBuhr; aunts, Nelvadine Malchow and Debra DeBuhr; uncle, Melvin Evers; a great-niece Alayna Harder.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen and Pastor Eric Spruth-Janssen officiating. A family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. A memorial has been established to Mosaic Beatrice Campus with Vivian Schuster and Irene Busboom in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.