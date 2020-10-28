Menu
Marilyn Goossen

Marilyn J. (Schmidt) Goossen

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Interment in the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Senior Center with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marilyn's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Oct
28
Lying in State
9:30a.m.
First Mennonite Church
Oct
28
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
First Mennonite Church
Oct
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Mennonite Church
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
Always enjoyed visiting with Marilyn She was always so pleasant and had a positive attitude. The kind of person you like to spend time with.
Shirley Coffey
October 27, 2020