Ronald "Ron" E. Weiss

Ronald "Ron" E. Weiss, 83, of Beatrice received his heavenly wings on October 27, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on November 11, 1936 to Ed and Bernadine (Bitting) Weiss who were farmers near the community of Virginia. In his early years, he was a member of the First Christian Church of Virginia. He graduated from Virginia High School and attended Peru State College for two years where he obtained his degree in business. He entered the Army National Guard in September 1959 and was medically discharged in March 1960. He married LorAnna "Lori" Dorn on June 9, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church by Pastor Richard Fruehling. They enjoyed their life together until Lori's passing in 2006. This marriage was blessed with four daughters: Deborah Ann, Peggy Lea, Pamela Ann and Sherry Lynn. During their marriage, Ron had many different occupations including being a partner in a plumbing company (M & L Plumbing), a banker (Citizens State Bank) and an insurance salesman (AFLAC). On July 13, 2008, he was married to Beverly "Bev" (Parde) Drummond at the Evangelical Free Church of Kearney, Nebraska. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Filley where he served on the council for numerous years. He was very active within his community by serving on the Village Board of Virginia, the American Legion and the Sertoma Club, Beatrice Chapter. Ron also served on the Virginia and Lewiston School Boards for many years. Ron loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping at Milford and Harlan County Lake with family and friends. His favorite hobby was attending the many sporting events of his daughters and grandchildren over the years. He also enjoyed trips to the casino, traveling, bowling, gardening, and playing cards. Ron will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. His ornery spirit and big, generous heart will be missed. He never missed an opportunity to provide a helping hand or met a child that he did not offer a dollar to buy candy or a bottle of pop.

He is survived by his wife, Bev; his two daughters, Pam Feilmeier and husband Tom of Colorado Springs, Sherry Hartwig and husband Scott of Cortland; 5 grandchildren; Benjamin (wife Jessica) and Ryan Feilmeier, Jayden, Brylie and RaeAnn Hartwig; 2 great-grandchildren; Elijah and Xander Feilmeier. He is preceded in death by his wife LorAnna, two daughters, Deborah and Peggy, his parents, Ed and Bernadine Weiss and his brother Gary.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in Filley with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family present from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. The public will be required to wear masks. Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church with Jim & Carol Frerichs, Leon & Carolyne Wolken and Dave & Betty Norton in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.