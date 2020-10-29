Menu
Lynn Evers

Lynn Clark Evers

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen and Pastor Eric Spruth-Janssen officiating. A family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and then one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. A memorial has been established to Mosaic Beatrice Campus with Vivian Schuster and Irene Busboom in charge.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
Oct
30
Lying in State
9:30a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Oct
30
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Oct
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
Your smile was contagious and made everyone smile. It was a privilege to have been by your side helping you. Prayers to the family through this difficult time
Cathy Pomeroy
October 28, 2020