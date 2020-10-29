Menu
Velora B. Adam
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Velora B. Adam

Velora B. Adam, 86 of Hanover, KS passed away October 27, 2020 in Hanover. She was born December 24, 1933 to Herbert & Bertha (Scheele) Klaus in Odell.

Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Lanham, KS. Viewing will be at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. There will also be viewing from 10:30 – 11:00 at St. John's Cemetery before the service. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home, Odell is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyer.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Viewing
3:30p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home
401 Main St, Odell, NE 68415
Oct
30
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Cemetery
Oct
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Cemetery
, Lanham, Kansas
