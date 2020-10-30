Ronald "Ron" E. Weiss

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in Filley with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family present from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. The public will be required to wear masks. Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church with Jim & Carol Frerichs, Leon & Carolyne Wolken and Dave & Betty Norton in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.