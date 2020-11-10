Frank Roberts

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice with Pastor Nolan Hayes officiating. These services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00, and in state Wednesday after 12:00 p.m. at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 12:45 Wednesday at the church. Masks are required and social distancing should be maintained at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund with the funeral home in charge. Sign Frank's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.