Christina M. Wells

Christina M. Wells, 70, of Beatrice passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on March 25, 1950 at Hot Springs, AR and was a 1968 graduate of Beatrice High School. On October 19, 1968, she married Lee Wells. She attended Southeast Community College and received her LPN pin in 1978. She worked for the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice from 1975-1984, BSDC from 1984-1985, Mutual of Omaha in Lincoln from 1985-2000, Lincoln Family Practice 2000-2008 and Missouri Valley Cancer Consortium from 2008-2014. She lived in Lincoln from 1990-2014, then in Kansas from 2014-2017, before moving back to Beatrice in 2017. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Beatrice and American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed researching family genealogy.

Survivors include two sons, James Wells and Robert (Kerrie) Wells, all of Beatrice; two grandchildren, Miranda Tannahill and husband James Peters and Zander Wells; sister, Jodi (Steve) Wilbur; soul sister, Ginny Christensen; ex-husband, Lee Wells; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie (Thorson) Dotson; step-mother, Pauline Dotson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society or Lincoln Historical Society with funeral home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.