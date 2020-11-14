Everett James Williams

Everett James Williams was born at rest on November 11, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

Everett is survived by his parents, Jayla Hamm and Elijah Williams; siblings, Jamison, Janessa and Elias; maternal grandparents, Jay and Jeanne Hamm; paternal grandparents, Joel and Kim Hespen; maternal great-grandmother, Kristie Earnhart, all of Beatrice; paternal great-grandmother, Betty Launer of Quincy, Illinois; and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Joyce Earnhart and James Earnhart; and paternal great-grandfather, Bill Launer.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Evergreen Home Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.