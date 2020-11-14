Perry Dale Kujath

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. People are encouraged to attend the committal service at the cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. instead of the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net