Inez E. Hall

Inez E. Hall, 94 years of age, passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020. She was born on March 22, 1926 in Beatrice to William and Cora (Packer) Genrich and was a 1943 graduate of Beatrice High School. She was the office manager for Scully Estates for 40 years and had owned and operated Roszell's in Beatrice since 1989. Inez was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending Nebraska football games, having been a season ticket holder for over 50 years.

Survivors include her son Gerald Hall and wife Annette of Lincoln; 3 grandchildren Charlie Hall, Tyler Hall and wife Kelli, and Sarah Hall-Cordle and husband Jason; great-grandchild Elizabeth Cordle; and sister Judy Genrich of Colorado. Inez was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers Kenneth, Dale, and Jon Genrich; and sister Eleanor Rector.

A private family memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 5, 2020 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the service livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Centenary United Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Inez's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.