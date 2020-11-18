Duane E. Daubendiek

Duane E. Daubendiek, 86, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born in Beatrice on October 10, 1934 to Edwin Sr and Irma (Meyer) Daubendiek. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice where he was a very dedicated lifelong member serving in several capacities. He served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserve. Duane married Irene Dorn on December 22, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell and to this union was born 4 children, Judy, Linda, Kathy and Steve. He was a lifelong farmer in the Beatrice area. Duane was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and was passionate about restoring antique tractors and even built a horseless carriage and a replica of a 1908 Buick. He also enjoyed farm shows, flea markets, farm auctions, extensive traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren where he gave countless tractor and golf cart rides.

Duane is survived by his wife, Irene; daughters, Linda Himmelberg (Bill), Kathy Stephens (Greg), both of Lincoln; son, Steve Daubendiek (Hong) of Omaha; son-in-law, Rick Shaneyfelt (Susan) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Michelle Sullivan (Brian), Brett Himmelberg (Jessica), Matt Himmelberg, Ryan Shaneyfelt (Veronica), Jared Himmelberg (Hannah), Jason Shaneyfelt (Kacey); 9 great-grandchildren with one more due in May; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Daubendiek, Alnora Daubendiek, both of Beatrice, Doris Dorn of Adams, Darlene Kohel of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Marvin Bockholdt of Hardy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judy Shaneyfelt; granddaughter, Holly Himmelberg; brothers, Loren and Edwin Jr; brothers-in-law, Alvin Dorn (Sena), Lester Dorn (Irene), Leonard Dorn, Willard Dorn, Virgil Dorn (Evie); sister-in-law, Norma Jean Bockholdt; and parents-in-law, John and Minnie (Holz) Dorn.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing and masks will be required at all public events. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train or Mission Central in care of the mortuary.