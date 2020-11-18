Scott Steven Thomas

Scott Steven Thomas, 56 years of age, of Liberty, passed away at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. He was born July 27th, 1964 in Beatrice, to Charles and Betty Jean (Tincher) Thomas. Scott graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1982 where he met the love of his life. He married Sherry Schoen on November 9th, 1984 in Filley. From this marriage came two children, Nicholas and Jordan. Early in Scott and Sherry's marriage, they began farming and developing multiple small businesses. Scott was a member of the Liberty Christian Church where he served as a board member for many years. He also served as a school board member at Lewiston Consolidated Schools for 8 years. Scott was the Mayor of Liberty for 4 years. He was also a member of the Flying Conestogas. Scott always had a profound love of farming. Some of his other hobbies included flying, fishing, traveling with his family, and just spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include wife Sherry, son Nick and Cara Thomas, daughter Jordan and Travis Robeson, grandchildren Alex and Quinn Thomas and Claire and Abigail Robeson, mother Betty Jean Thomas and mother-in-Law Dora Schoen, brother Gregg and Linda Thomas, sisters Julie and Todd Bowhay, Kim and Roger Cram and Chris Thomas and multiple other family and friends. He was proceeded in death by father Charles Thomas and father-in-law Lawrence Schoen.

Services 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Liberty Christian Church, 604 Wayne Ave, Liberty. Officiating Pastor John Snyder and Pastor Bob Wathor. Visitation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City. Interment at the Liberty Cemetery. Memorials to family choice. Masks and social distancing required at visitation and funeral service. The service will be broadcast on FM 88.7 and those attending will be asked to listen in their vehicles. Services entrusted with Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City.